5.27.1 debuts with a slew of enhancements and bug fixes, a week after the release of KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS. KDE volunteers have included a week’s worth of new translations and bug fixes with this version. Even if the fixes are few, they are nevertheless significant.

K desktop environment (KDE) is a graphical user interface (GUI)-based desktop working platform that was made available as an open-source package. When KDE was originally made available, it was known as the Kool desktop environment; this term was then shortened to KDE. A week after KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, KDE Plasma 5.27.1 arrives with a plethora of improvements. KDE Plasma 5.27.1 is the bugfix release for February.

KDE Plasma has improved greatly since the release of KDE Plasma 5.26 back in October of 2022. With several feature improvements and additional modules to complete the desktop experience, Plasma 5.27 was launched in February 2023. KDE Plasma 5.27.2, the second point release, is scheduled for the 28th of February, 2023.

What’s new?

With this update, KDE contributors have included a week’s worth of fresh translations and bug fixes. The bug fixes, which are often minor which consist of:

KWin: Added support for Lima, V3D, VC4.

KScreen: Fixed potential crash setting new configs.

Plasma Workspace: Better screen removal handling.

Discover

Fixed KAboutData component name.

Fixed parsing of the tag.

Extend CategoriesTest with checking of tag parsing.

Flatpak: fixed build with appstream<0.16.

Flatpak: Allow using newer appstream API to look up by bundle id.

KDE GTK Config

Xsettings: restrict pidof to own processes.

Add support for XWayland client scaling.

Remove unnecessary canConvert check.

Unset Gdk/UnscaledDPI and Gdk/WindowScalingFactor on Wayland.

KScreen

Kcm: notify scale factor change through DBus.

Kcm: Use correct role for revert button.

Plasma Desktop

Applets/taskmanager: don’t honor groupPopups setting in IOTM form factor.

To see the rest of the bug fixes, click here.

As always, it is wise and recommended to obtain the latest version of the release as some critical bugs might be addressed.