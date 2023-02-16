KDE Plasma 5.27 is a Long Term Support version, coming with a considerable amount of bug fixing and stability improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS brings a new Konqi-powered wizard to guide you through the desktop configuration process.

What’s new in KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS?

The welcome wizard

The new welcome wizard welcomes users with an easy-to-use interface and gives them information about how to connect to the Internet, learn about Plasma’s features, install new software, and more.

New tiling system

The new tiling feature allows you to create bespoke tile layouts while also resizing adjacent tiled windows. You can tile a window by dragging it while holding down the Shift key after activating it in System Settings > Workspace Behavior > Desktop Effects. Hold down the Windows key and then press T to build custom tile arrangements.

System settings

To minimize chaos, KDE has been hard at work decreasing the number of pages in Plasma’s System Settings application and merging smaller options with other settings.

The configuration for the animation when apps launch is now available on the Cursors page.

For a neater look, the Highlight Changed Settings button has been moved to the hamburger menu.

The System Settings Audio Volume page now has all global volume settings, and the Audio Volume widget no longer has its own settings page.

Clicking the configure button now takes you to the System Settings page.

Touch-enabled device settings, such as touchscreens and drawing tablets, have also been upgraded and expanded.

Discover

Discover has a brand-new homepage look in KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, with dynamically-updating categories that reveal popular programs, as well as a new collection of featured apps. Discover also makes it easier to find things by offering to search in all categories if it can’t find a match for the search word in the current category.

If you have Valve’s Steam Deck gaming console, Discover can now perform system updates from within the desktop.

KRunner

Plasma’s seek-and-run utility, KRunner, was originally meant to allow you to launch apps or commands from your desktop but now it includes complete desktop search, unit, and currency exchange rate conversions, dictionary definitions, calculator tools, and the ability to display graphical representations of mathematical functions. KRunner in KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS can now display the current time in various locations.

The most relevant results are now displayed first. Furthermore, if KRunner is unable to locate what you are looking for on your machine, it will now provide a web search.

With the new update, you can write “define”, add a space, and a word and KRunner will display a dictionary description of the word. When you click on a definition, Plasma will alert you that it has been copied to the clipboard and is ready to be pasted and used anywhere.

Panel, tray & widgets

The Digital Clock has been improved to show the Hebrew calendar in its calendar view.

The Media Player widget is now touch-sensitive and lets you change the volume and playback position just by swiping up and down or left and right.

The Color Picker now supports up to nine preview color circles. You can also drag an image onto it to compute the average color of that image. Finally, left-clicking on any color will display a message indicating that it has been copied to the clipboard.

The Bluetooth widget now displays the battery status of connected devices when hovered over.

The System Monitor (both the widget and the app) can detect monitor power usage for Nvidia GPUs .

. Widget tooltips now notify you when middle-clicking or scrolling on a widget will change something.

Middle-clicking the Networks widget will send your device into airplane mode, and middle-clicking the Audio Level widget will silence all audio while scrolling over it will increase or decrease the volume, etc.

Plasma for power users

Multi-monitor overhaul

Those of you who use multiple monitors should benefit greatly from a major overhaul of how Plasma handles them. Arrangements will now be more robust, without the chance of panels and desktops getting lost after monitors are unplugged or re-arranged.

Use global shortcuts to run terminal commands

The Shortcuts page in the System Settings utility now lets you configure keyboard shortcuts not only for apps, but also to launch terminal commands and scripts.

Send windows to Activities

Do you use Activities to compartmentalize your private work, public life, and playtime? If so, now you can move or copy windows to one, some, or all of your Activities by right-clicking on the title bar and choosing where you want it to go.

Save power with one keystroke.

While on the lock screen, hit the ESC key to turn off the screen and save some power.

Customized menu entries. If you like customizing how apps launch, Plasma 5.27 gives the editor a specific text box for exactly that purpose.

Download KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS

Since the latest version of KDE Plasma is just released, many of the distributions did not receive it yet. However, some of the rolling releases’ live images can include KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS. You can simply follow the link below to check them:

Download live images with Plasma 5

If you have enough technical knowledge, you can also install Plasma 5.27 LTS by directly compiling from the source.