5.27 Beta is now available for testing, coming approximately 3 and a half months after the release of 5.26 Final. The new version introduces a welcome screen, Flatpak permission settings interface, and Hebrew Calendar in the Digital Clock popup.

KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta also delivers a new widget in the System Tray to easily switch between monitor configurations on multi-monitor systems.

More than three months after the release of KDE Plasma 5.26, the KDE Project announced the release of Plasma 5.27, bringing a couple of new features among the components of the popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems. The final version of KDE Plasma 5.27 is set to be released on 14th February this year, as a Valentine’s Day gift.

New welcome screen, Flatpak permissions, and Hebrew Calendar

KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta introduces the Plasma Welcome application, which welcomes you after you first install the operating system to help you configure the settings. Additionally, the new version also brings a new configuration menu in the Applications to provide or remove the permissions for Flatpak applications. Also, the Digital Clock popup calendar can now show the Hebrew Calendar.

Now there is a new Display Configuration widget in the System Tray that will allow users to easily switch between the possible configurations of the displays when multiple monitors are connected to the system. Also, Plasma 5.27 Beta improves stability when multiple screens are connected.

KWin Tiling System, which is a very similar application to FancyZones in PowerToys for Windows, or just the opposite, has received a new shortcut to easy customization of the predefined areas for tiling. Pressing the Meta + T buttons will pop up the KWin Tiling’s layout interface where you can customize pixel by pixel. After customizing the layout, simply drag the windows on them by pressing the Shift button.

You can test KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta today by installing and updating KDE’s own Linux distribution, Neon, but its Unstable Edition. You can follow the link below to download KDE Neon Unstable Edition:

Click here to download KDE Neon Unstable Edition ISO