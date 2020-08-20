Kubernetes 1.19 is coming soon. Kubernetes as a project is maturing, support has been increased from nine to 12 months, and there’s a new protocol in place to ensure steady progress on feature development.

New features of Kubernetes 1.19.

The warning mechanism for use of deprecated APIs makes developers and cluster administrators aware of those upcoming deprecations. Require Transition from Beta, Generic ephemeral inline volumes, customization with patches are some of the new features of Kubernetes 1.19.

Once a feature graduates to Beta, it will be deprecated in nine months (three releases) unless:

It meets GA criteria and graduates to Stable.

Or, a new beta version is prepared, deprecating the previous one.

Require transition from Beta makes it easier for users and cluster administrators to recognize and remedy the use of deprecated APIs. There are many added features including clarifying the use of node-role labels within Kubernetes and migrate old components, supporting CRI-ContainerD on Windows. In addition to this, network, nodes, the scheduler of Kubernetes have been also improved in the latest release.