20.04 LTS version of the Kubuntu OS has been released. The Kubuntu Team also announced that there have been updates to many core packages, including a new 5.4-based kernel, KDE Frameworks 5.68, Plasma 5.18 LTS, and KDE Applications 19.12.3. Elisa, the new music collection player from KDE replaces Cantata as default. KDE connect has a major new feature release. Krita, Kdevelop, Digikam, Latte-dock, and many many more applications are updated. The Kubuntu team also added the key applications for day to day usages, such as Firefox, VLC, and Libreoffice. Kubuntu 20.04 can be downloaded here.

New features

Along with Firefox 75, Thunderbird is now the default email client, replacing Kmail. Kubuntu also stated that Plasma 5.18 LTS has been developed to make it smoother to use while retaining the familiar setup. Other notable updated applications are:

latte-dock is updated to 0.9.10

KDEConnect is updated to 1.4.0

Krita is updated to 4.2.9

Kdevelop is updated to 5.5.0

Digikam is updated to 6.4.0

Upgrade

First, make sure that all available updates are installed. Or you can run the command in Konsole:

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get dist-upgrade

Then, ensure that the package ubuntu-release-upgrader-qt is installed. Run in Krunner:

pkexec do-release-upgrade -m desktop -f DistUpgradeViewKDE

Or to do the entire upgrade in a terminal, run in Konsole:

sudo do-release-upgrade -m desktop