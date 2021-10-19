Dominique Leuenberger announced the latest features included in the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution. The most notable new feature in the release is the latest version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 41, which was released at the end of September 2021.

What’s new in GNOME 41

GNOME 41 is currently the latest graphical interface for Linux distributions. GNOME 41 introduced a new power mode setting, which is available on the hardware that supports the feature. With its performance mode, users can increase the CPU performance, allowing apps to run faster. It also brings a new Multitasking settings panel, allowing users to control multitasking options. Redesigned settings, new browsing and exploring apps, updated Explore, and redesigned Details pages are also included in the newest version of the popular desktop environment; GNOME 41. The most notable changes in the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots are:

GNOME 41.0

Mozilla Firefox 92.0.1 & 93.0

Mesa 21.2.3

Pipewire 0.3.38

Apache 2.4.51

Linux kernel 5.14.9

Samba 4.15.0

Squid 5.2

meson 0.59.2

LibreOffice 7.2.2.1

openSSH 8.8p1

PostgreSQL 14.0

Rust 1.55

LLVM 13

The openSUSE team also stated that KDE Plasma 5.23 series and KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suite will also arrive in openSUSE Tumbleweed soon, for the users who want to test the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment.

