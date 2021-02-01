Linus Torvalds announced that Linux 5.11-rc6 is out with the orphaning of Intel Itanium support. The Linux 5.11 is planned to be released in February. One of the notable changes in the Linux 5.11-rc6 release is the orphaning of Intel Itanium support and with that a fix to restore the support after recent breakage.

Fixes and updates

There were a lot of other fixes throughout the massive kernel. It is needed to say that the fix for the big AMD frequency invariance regression is still missing.

Torvalds said,

“The diffstat is quite flat, meaning lots of small fixes, with the exception of one new LED driver, and a flurry of PI futex fixes (and one nouveau patch that is just a lot of trivial lines). And all the stats look normal: average number of commits, and they are all in the usual places, with most of the patch being drivers (gpu, networking, sound, etc), but we obviously have all the usual suspects with arch updates, and a smattering of fixes to core code (kernel, mm, networking, filesystems).”

