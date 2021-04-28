Linus Torvalds has released 5.12 of the Linux kernel. “Despite the extra week, this was actually a fairly small release overall. Judging by linux-next, 5.13 will be making up for it,” he said in his announcement.

The new version comes with Hyper-V fun, more support for ACRN IoT hypervisor, PlayStation controller support, ‘novelty port’ to ancient Nintendo, and small fixes.

Small fixes

arm64 devicetree files

some x86 perf event fixes (and a couple of tooling ones)

various minor driver fixes (amd and i915 gpu fixes

stand out, but honestly, that’s not because they are big, but because the rest is even smaller)

a couple of small reverts, and a few locking fixes (one kvm serialization fix, one memory ordering fix for rwlocks).

Torvalds asked kernel developers to spend a bit of time running and checking out 5.12 before they start sending in merge requests for version 5.13.

