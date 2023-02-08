For those unfamiliar with Linux, the Linux kernel is the core component of the operating system, responsible for managing resources, providing a hardware abstraction layer, and facilitating communication between applications and the hardware. The LTS kernels are a subset of the Linux kernels selected for long-term maintenance and support, ensuring stability, security, and compatibility for a specified period.

Promoted to LTS status

Linux 6.1 was widely anticipated to be an LTS kernel, given its December debut, and the last major release series for the calendar year is normally promoted to LTS status. However, Greg Kroah-Hartman was waiting for feedback from kernel stakeholders who tested Linux 6.1 before making the official announcement. He and co-maintainer Sasha Levin finally received enough positive responses and confidence in maintaining Linux 6.1 as an LTS series.

Version Maintainer Released Projected EOL 6.1 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2022-12-11 Dec, 2026 5.15 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2021-10-31 Oct, 2026 5.10 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2020-12-13 Dec, 2026 5.4 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2019-11-24 Dec, 2025 4.19 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2018-10-22 Dec, 2024 4.14 Greg Kroah-Hartman & Sasha Levin 2017-11-12 Jan, 2024

The plan, for now, is to maintain Linux 6.1 through December 2026, which is a few months longer than the current Linux 5.15 LTS series, which will be maintained through October 2026. Linux 6.1 may be maintained for even longer, potentially up to 2028, but this will ultimately depend on the usage of the kernel by major industry players and the level of commitment to testing the point release candidates.

LTS kernels are better options

One of the key benefits of LTS kernels is that they receive regular updates and bug fixes, ensuring they remain stable and secure. This is particularly important for those who use Linux in mission-critical environments, such as servers, data centers, and cloud platforms. With the increasing adoption of Linux, especially in the enterprise space, the importance of LTS kernels cannot be overstated.

In addition to the LTS kernels, Linux also has a series of non-LTS kernels, which are updated more frequently and include new features but are not maintained for as long. For those who want the latest and greatest, the non-LTS kernels are the way to go, but for those who want stability and security, the LTS kernels are the better option.

Stability, security, and compatibility

The Linux community has come a long way since its inception in 1991, and Linux 6.1 is the latest example of the continued evolution and innovation of the operating system. Linux has become an indispensable tool for many organizations, and the LTS kernels play a critical role in ensuring the platform’s stability, security, and compatibility.

In conclusion, Linux 6.1 is the 2022 LTS kernel, and it’s great news for those who rely on Linux for their mission-critical systems and applications. The Linux community is committed to ensuring that Linux remains a stable, secure, and compatible platform, and the LTS kernels are an important part of this effort. Whether you’re a developer, sysadmin, or end-user, Linux 6.1 is a great choice for those who want stability, security, and compatibility in their Linux environment.