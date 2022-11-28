Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the seventh release candidate of Linux kernel 6.1.

Another week has passed and as usual, Linus Torvalds announced the release of a new release candidate, Linux 6.1-rc7. Despite the Thanksgiving week, Torvalds stated that everything was on track but there will be another release candidate before the final release of Linux kernel 6.1, which will be released in December. To take a close look at the new version, you can check our Linux kernel 6.1 article.

8th release candidate is on the way

With an extra release candidate on the way, Torvalds also pinpointed that the merge windows will be in the holiday season, which means that he will be more “hard-nosed” than usual. Torvalds said that he will be more strict about the rules in the next merge window. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said,

« Now, this means that I will be more hard-nosed than usual in the next merge window: the usual rule is that things that I get sent for the merge window should have been all ready before the merge window opened. But with the merge window happening largely during the holiday season, I’ll just be enforcing that pretty strictly. I want to see all that work in the pull requests having been done before the festivities, not while you’re imbibing your egg-nog and just generally being stressed out about the season. If I get sent pull requests late, I’ll just go “this can wait”. Now, I suspect that everybody else wants to get their work out before the holiday season starts too, so I hope that we’re all in complete and violent agreement about this all. But I thought I’d start making people aware of this. »

Torvalds also asked the community to test the second to last release candidate as usual and asked developers not to send him anything except a clear and present bug. You can take a look at the final changes from its official website.