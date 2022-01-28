The company behind Steam, Valve, has been interested in Linux gaming for a long time. Valve has announced Steam OS in 2013 and made it available for beta testing. Then the Steam Machine concept arrived in 2015 which was meant to be a specially configured, Steam OS-based gaming solution, but it failed. Then, the company announced Steam Deck in July 2021.

Comes with Steam OS 3.0 Steam Deck is a handheld gaming console that uses Steam OS 3.0 as its operating system. The Steam OS 3.0 is based on Arch Linux with a KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. The operating system comes with Proton, which is based on Wine, to run Windows-based games on the Linux environment. The hardware itself comes with a 4-core AMD Zen 2 CPU with integrated RDNA 2 GPU, and a 7-inch 1280 x 800 LCD screen. Like every other handheld gaming console, it has its battery and control buttons. The base model of Steam Deck will be released for 399$ and can go up to 649$ depending on the hardware options.

It will be released on 25 February The console was set to be released at the end of 2021. However, it was delayed. Now, Valve has announced Steam Deck’s official release date; the console will be released on the 25th of February, 2022. Soon after the release of Steam Deck, Valve will also make the Steam OS 3.0 publicly available. Steam Deck together with Steam OS has brought so much hype in the gaming industry. Valve’s hard efforts to leave Windows behind and move on to Linux will most likely accelerate the advancements in Linux gaming.

