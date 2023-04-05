Linux is a versatile operating system that is becoming increasingly popular. Yet, selecting a Linux distribution might be difficult, especially for newcomers. Moreover, choosing the best Linux distribution that suits your needs and skill level might be difficult with so many alternatives. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the seven best Linux distributions for beginners based on their ease of use, user-friendly interface, and other factors. Whether you want a Linux distribution similar to Windows or macOS or one with cutting-edge capabilities, this article will help you select the right one.

Do keep in mind that the distro you start with does not have to be the distro you keep using; you can look around and change as many times as you wish as you get familiar with Linux, which is really the charm of it.

Best Linux distros for beginners

Linux Mint

Linux Mint is a well-known Linux distribution based on Ubuntu and Debian. It was first published in 2006 and has since earned a reputation for being simple to use, reliable, and user-friendly. One of the key features of Linux Mint is its desktop environment, which is called Cinnamon. Cinnamon provides a modern, sleek, and customizable interface that resembles the Windows desktop environment, and the interface is similar and easy to use.

In addition to Cinnamon, Linux Mint also offers alternative desktop environments, including MATE and Xfce, which are lightweight and ideal for older or low-spec hardware. Linux Mint also comes with a couple of programs that users might already be used to; for example, LibreOffice, VLC media player, and Firefox.

After its user-friendly interface, the best thing about Linux Mint is its strong community support. If you are a beginner and need help with anything, Linux Mint has a very supportive community of people who will help you quickly. The best place to ask questions and receive prompt answers is the Linux Mint Discord server.

Requirements:

RAM: 2 GB RAM (4 GB recommended for comfortable usage).

Storage: 20 GB of disk space (100 GB recommended).

CPU : 64-bit required, minimum a Core i3 or equivalent recommended

Display: 1024×768 resolution (on lower resolutions, press ALT to drag windows with the mouse if they don't fit on the screen).

You can click here to get the latest version of Linux Mint.

Linux Lite

Linux Lite is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Ubuntu LTS (long-term support) versions. It is seen as the “gateway operating system,” ensuring the switch from Windows is as smooth as possible. It was initially launched in 2012 and is intended to be a beginner-friendly Linux distribution that is simple to use and efficient, making it an excellent alternative for older or low-spec systems. In addition, Linux Lite comes with a simple and intuitive desktop environment called Xfce, which is lightweight and customizable, and arguably the most similar desktop environment to Windows. To top it all off, Linux Lite comes with LibreOffice, VLC Media Player, Chrome, Thunderbird, Dropbox, and more to make it even easier to use right out of the box.

Requirements:

RAM: 768 MB RAM (recommended 1 GB)

Storage: 8 GB of drive space (minimum)

CPU: 1 GHz

You can obtain the latest version of Linux Lite by clicking here.

Elementary OS

Elementary OS is a Linux distribution that is designed to be simple, elegant, and user-friendly. It was first released in 2011 and is based on Ubuntu LTS releases, with its custom desktop environment called Pantheon. The Pantheon desktop environment is designed to be modern and intuitive, with a clean and straightforward interface that is reminiscent of macOS, making this the best beginner Linux distro for users switching from macOS. It also includes a variety of pre-installed applications, such as the Midori web browser, Geary email client, and the elementary OS AppCenter, which provides a curated selection of third-party applications.

Elementary OS is a great choice for anyone looking for a simple, elegant, and visually pleasing Linux system. In addition, its emphasis on user experience and design provide a great alternative for those who value attention to detail.

Requirements:

While ElementaryOS does not have a strict set of minimum system requirements, these are the recommended specifications for the best experience:

RAM: 4 GB of system memory.

Storage: 32 GB minimum.

CPU: Recent Intel i3 or comparable dual-core 64-bit processor.

Display: 1024×768 minimum resolution display.

You can obtain the latest version of Elementary OS here.

Kubuntu

Kubuntu is a Linux distribution that is based on Ubuntu, with the KDE Plasma desktop environment as its default interface, and it was first released in 2005. The reason why Kubuntu is included instead of Ubuntu in this list is the fact that Kubuntu comes with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, which offers more customization options and flexibility compared to the default GNOME desktop environment in Ubuntu.

The KDE Plasma desktop environment is well-known for its flexibility and customization features, which allow users to personalize their desktop experience. It comes pre-installed with several applications, including the Dolphin file manager, the Konsole terminal emulator, and the Firefox web browser. It also gives users access to the Ubuntu Software Center, making installing and managing extra software packages simple. In addition, Kubuntu is designed to work seamlessly with KDE software, such as the KDE Connect app, which allows users to connect their Android phone to their Kubuntu desktop and share files, notifications, and more.

Thanks to the KDE Plasma desktop environment, Kubuntu is more similar to Windows and easier to use with its user-friendly interface.

Requirements:

There are no specific requirements listed on the Kubuntu website, but they usually share the same requirements with Ubuntu:

RAM: 4 GiB RAM.

Storage: 25 GB recommended, 8.6 GB minimum.

CPU: 2 GHz dual core processor.

Display: VGA capable of 1024×768 screen resolution.

You can get the latest version of Kubuntu here.

Lubuntu

Lubuntu is a lightweight Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that uses the LXQt desktop environment as its default interface. It was introduced in 2011 and is intended to be speedy, energy-efficient, and simple to use, making it an excellent alternative for older or low-spec systems. The LXQt desktop environment is designed to be lightweight and resource-efficient, providing a clean and simple interface for users. Lubuntu’s emphasis on speed and energy efficiency is one of its distinguishing features. As a result, it consumes less system resources, making it a good alternative for users seeking a quick and responsive desktop experience.

The LXQt desktop environment looks and feels very familiar to Windows, making the transition as smooth as possible. In addition, Lubuntu comes with a minimal set of pre-installed applications, which helps to keep the system lightweight and free from bloatware. It also helps that it has very low requirements to run it compared to the other distros in the list.

Compared to Kubuntu with KDE Plasma, Lubuntu with KXQt is an excellent choice for users who value speed over anything, such as more customizable features, a lot of convenient pre-installed programs, and a sleek-looking interface.

Requirements:

Lubuntu does not list any requirements but says that “a rule of thumb is that the computer should not be more than 10 years old (although some older computers are known to work as well).”

You can get the latest version of Lubuntu by clicking here.

Pop!_OS

Pop!_OS is a Linux-based operating system developed by System76, a computer manufacturer that specializes in Linux-based systems. It is designed to be easy to use and is based on Ubuntu. Pop!_OS includes several features and tools that are not included in Ubuntu, such as the Pop!_Shop, a graphical package manager, and the Pop!_Shell, a tiling window manager. It also includes a custom installer that makes it easy to set up dual-boot systems and encrypt your hard drive. Pop! OS is popular among developers and gamers since it comes pre-loaded with a variety of software and drivers for gaming and development. It also offers a sleek, modern user interface that is easy to use.

Pop!_OS comes with the GNOME desktop environment, making it more similar to Android mobile phones and tablets rather than Windows. Its interface is still very easy to use and straightforward, and the fact that it comes pre-loaded with a lot of software and drivers for gaming make it one of the best distros for gamers. Overall, Pop!_OS is great for users who want a secure distro with a sleek, Android-like interface with good performance, who want a customizable distro, and gamers who want to switch from Windows or macOS.

Pop!_ OS provides full out-of-the-box support for both AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Requirements:

RAM: 8 GB recommended 4 GB minimum.

Storage: 20 GB recommended.

CPU: 64-bit x86, ARM (RAS PI 4) architectures.

You can obtain the latest version of Pop!_OS by clicking here.

Linuxfx

Linuxfx is a Linux-based operating system that is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. It is based on Ubuntu and is compatible with most software that is available for Ubuntu. Linuxfx is known for its Windows-like interface, which makes it easy for Windows users to transition to Linux. After all, Linuxfx’s tagline is “The Microsoft Windows 11 interface with the speed and security of Linuxfx”.

Requirements:

RAM: 4 GB recommended, 2 GB RAM minimum.

Storage: 64 GB SSD recommended, 30 GB HD minimum.

CPU: Minimum 4-core CPU.

You can get Linuxfx with Windows 10 or Windows 11 themes here.

FAQs

What is the easiest Linux distro for beginners?

Linux Mint is widely considered to be the easiest Linux distro for beginners due to its user-friendly interface and large community of users and developers.

Can Linux run on any computer?

Linux can run on most computers, including desktops, laptops, and servers. However, it is important to ensure that your hardware is compatible with the distro that you choose.

Are Linux distros free?

Yes, most Linux distros are free to use and distribute.

Can I use Linux and Windows on the same computer?

Yes, it is possible to dual-boot a computer with both Linux and Windows, allowing you to choose which operating system to use at startup.

How do I choose the best Linux distro for me?

It depends on your specific needs and preferences. Consider factors such as ease of use, compatibility with your hardware, available software, and level of customization.

Can I try out Linux before installing it on my computer?

Yes, many Linux distros offer live USB or CD options, which allow you to test the distro without actually installing it on your computer.

Is Linux secure?

Yes, Linux is generally considered to be more secure than other operating systems due to its open-source nature and community-driven development.

Can I use Windows software on Linux?

In some cases, yes. Programs such as Wine and PlayOnLinux allow you to run certain Windows programs on Linux, but not all software is compatible.