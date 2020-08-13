The Linux Foundation announced its new training course, LFS268 – CI/CD with Jenkins X, developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation. The course is designed for site reliability engineers, software developers and architects, DevOps engineers, and others who need to not only master continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) but also gain a deeper understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem. The course focuses on enhancing developer productivity by automating most of the pipeline tasks and introduces the fundamentals of Jenkins X.

Automated software delivery pipeline

The course was developed by Himanshu Gautam, an author, trainer, speaker, and problem solver with 20+ years of experience in software engineering. The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. At the end of the course, students will be able to create an automated software delivery pipeline that includes building, testing in various environments, and then promoting the application to production. Students will also be able to:

Describe the architecture of Jenkins X

Install and operate Jenkins X

Build pipelines in Jenkins X

Create and import existing projects into Jenkins X

Promote applications through various built-in environments

Extend and modify pipelines

Create custom build packs