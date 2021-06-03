The Linux Foundation has announced that their three Kubernetes certification exams will now include access to an exam simulator, enabling those registered for an exam to experience the exam environment before actually sitting for the exam.

Simulating real-world environments

The Linux Foundation enables mass innovation through open source, and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software.

Chris Anisczcyk CTO of CNCF said,

“We have heard from the community that it can be stressful to jump into a certification exam without knowing exactly what to expect, especially one that is performance-based and simulates real-world environments and problems.”

Those registered for the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD), and Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) exams will have access to two attempts, provided by Killer. sh. Each attempt grants 36 hours of access starting from the time of activation. The exam simulations include 20-25 questions similar to those candidates can expect to encounter on the real exam.

The questions presented in the simulator are the same for every attempt and every user, unlike those found on the actual exams, but are graded to give candidates an idea of how they are performing. The expectation is this offering will help candidates become comfortable and familiar with the environment in which they will sit for their certification. Anyone who registers for CKA, CKAD, or CKS beginning today will have immediate access to the simulator.

See more Linux News