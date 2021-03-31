The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced it will host the AsyncAPI Initiative. AsyncAPI is a specification and a suite of open-source tools that work with asynchronous APIs and event-driven architectures.

One of the fastest-growing API specifications

It is one of the fastest-growing API specifications, according to a recent developer survey tripling in production usage from 2019 to 2020. Ably Realtime, Apideck, Bump, IQVIA Technologies, MuleSoft, Slack, Solace, and TIBCO are some of the founding sponsors of the AsyncAPI Initiative. Today, AsyncAPI is in production at Adidas, PayPal, Salesforce, SAP, and Slack, among other enterprise environments.

Fran Méndez, who created AsyncAPI in 2016, said,

“As the growth of AsyncAPI skyrocketed, it became clear to us that we needed to find a neutral, trusted home for its ongoing development. The Linux Foundation is without question the leader in bringing together interested communities to advance technology and accelerate adoption in an open way. This natural next step for the project represents the maturity and strength of AsyncAPI. We expect the open governance model architected and standardized by the Linux Foundation will ensure the initiative continues to thrive.”

AsyncAPI helps unify documentation automation and code generation and manages, testing, and monitoring asynchronous APIs. It provides a language for describing event-driven systems’ interface regardless of the underlying technology and supports the complete development cycle of event-driven architecture. AsyncAPI is considered a sister project of the OpenAPI Initiative, which is focused on synchronous REST communication and is also hosted by the Linux Foundation.

See more Linux News