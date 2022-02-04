Greg Kroah-Hartman, a well-known developer of Linux kernel has announced that the support for the Linux kernel 4.4 LTS is ended. The kernel was released in early 2016; it has been supported for 6 years with 302 maintenance updates. 4.4 LTS was the first Linux kernel that is selected for Super Long Term Support.

Will be maintained by CIP Project

Hartman has also pointed at the CIP project that aims to maintain Linux kernel 4.4 with a limited capacity. Whoever needs to keep using 4.4 LTS for any reason, can contact the authorities of the CIP project. Else, Linux kernel 4.4 LTS will not be officially supported and it will not be safe to use from now on. You should consider using an updated distribution with a newer kernel such as 5.10 LTS which will be supported until December 2026.

For those who are interested, here are some of the new features that came with the initial Linux kernel 4.4 LTS release:

3D support in the virtual GPU driver, which allows 3D hardware-accelerated graphics in virtualization guests.

AMD Stoney support.

Completely lockless TCP listener handling, which allows for faster and more scalable TCP servers.Raspberry Pi KMS driver.

Improved Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 support.

Additional UEFI 2.5 functionality.

Support for Open-Channel solid-state drives (SSDs) through LightNVM.

Clustered RAID1 and Journaled RAID5 support.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, developer of Linux kernel said;

« This kernel branch is now END-OF-LIFE. It will not be getting any more updates from the kernel stable team, and will most likely quickly become insecure and out-of-date. Do not use it anymore unless you really know what you are doing. It was a good kernel branch, helped out by many to work as well as it has, thanks to all for your help with this. It has powered many millions, maybe a few billion, devices out in the world, but now it’s time to say goodbye. »

