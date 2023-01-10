Linux Kernel 4.9 has reached the end of its life after being released in December 2016 and having support for the past six years.

When Linux Kernel 4.9 was released on December 11th, 2016, it was declared to have six years of Long-Term Support (LTS). The kernel will no longer get maintenance and security updates as of writing this because it is now officially designated as EOL on the kernel.org website. It is recommended that users update to at least Linux kernel 4.14 or the latest version of Linux kernel, Linux kernel 6.1.

Kernel developer and also the maintainer of many versions of the Linux kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman announced the end of the Linux kernel 4.9 on a mailing list, saying:

« Note, this is the LAST 4.9.y kernel to be released. This kernel is now END-OF-LIFE and you should move to 4.14.y at the least, 6.1.y is the better option. As I stated in the -rc announcement, if this is a problem for anyone, please let me know. I am already working with a few groups to move them off of this now-expired kernel tree, feel free to reach out if you need help as well. »

FAQ

How do you check the installed Linux kernel version?

You can check the Linux kernel version of your system with three different methods. You can simply use uname -r command to quickly check the Linux kernel version. You can also use cat /proc/version to check the version from a file. Installing the neofetch application is also an option to check the kernel version and it provides additional information about the other packages installed as well.

Can the Linux kernel be customized?

Yes, the Linux kernel can be customized. You can customize the Linux kernel by enabling or disabling specific options, and even adding new functionalities. But it’s a complicated process; you can check online guides about customizing the Linux kernel.

Is it legal to edit the Linux kernel?

Yes, it is legal to edit the Linux kernel since it is under General Public License.

What is the most recent Linux kernel?

Currently, the most recent Linux kernel version is 6.1. The 6.2 version is expected to be released in the middle of February 2023.

Is the Linux kernel open source ?

Yes, the Linux kernel is an open-source project.

Who developed the Linux kernel?

Linus Torvalds has developed and still developing the Linux kernel.

Does Linus Torvalds still work on Linux?

Yes, Linus Torvalds still works on developing the Linux kernel.

What is the Linux kernel written in?

Linux kernel code is written in the standard C programming language.