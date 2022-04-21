While blending big and small CPU cores in mobile processors are pretty common, Intel‘s new Alder Lake CPUs are the first ones bringing this technology to the desktop level. The big processor cores are made for heavy tasks such as rendering or gaming while small cores are for internet browsing or watching videos. Assigning a big core for browsing causes inefficiency, and assigning a small core for rendering will cause a heavy performance loss.

Assigning the tasks to the right cores

The desktop-level operating systems never had to decide on specific cores for assigning tasks until Alder Lake CPUs

Since the hybrid CPUs are just recently introduced to the desktop level, most of the systems that are stuck behind for reasons are having issues assigning the cores for the tasks. The Linux distributions with LTS kernel are also affected by this issue; Linux kernel 5.15 LTS to be precise. However, the most recent maintenance release of the LTS version, 5.15.35, fixes this problem.

Canonical, the developing team for Ubuntu Linux operating system has submitted a patch for Linux kernel 5.15 LTS to fix the big core (P-Core) and small core (E-Core) assignation problems. The patch is now included in the latest release of the Linux kernel.

Performance gain reaches 100%

According to some benchmarks around, the performance gain is at least 5% and can go up to a whopping 100%; depending on the types of the tasks. On the other hand, we should see a significant efficiency uplift as well since the P-Cores will not be assigned for small tasks anymore.

The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users with Linux kernel 5.15 will be able to get this free efficiency/performance patch soon.