One week after the release of Linux kernel 5.16 rc5, the new RC version was released by Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux operating system. Torvalds has shared the details of the new Linux kernel release candidate, which consists of small changes mainly towards driver enhancements.

No point in releasing final 5.16 on holidays

The sixth release candidate of the Linux kernel focuses on the drivers. The drivers of networking hardware, USB, GPU, and some other devices have been updated with rc6. Torvalds also improved .dts files while making small fixes in x86 KVM, PowerPC, S390, and MIPS. The rest of the changes have been done in the file systems and core kernel.

As usual, Linus Torvalds has shared all of those changes with his own style. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said,

« Things are calming down, and rc6 is fairly small. That’s normal for this time in the release schedule, but it’s also normal for this time of year. And I expect that the next two weeks will be very quiet, and smaller still. But maybe people are bored, maybe people are staying in due to covid picking up again, we’ll just see. Regardless of what happens, I will be making an rc8 – not because this release looks particularly problematic, but simply due to the seasonal holidays. There’s no point in releasing a final 5.16 and opening the merge window when people are still on holiday or just coming back. So we’ll have at least one extra week of rc this release, even if no nasty issues appear. And if issues -do- appear, that can obviously delay things further, even if that may look unlikely right now. Anyway, on the rc6 front, most of the changes here are drivers (mainly networking, usb, and gpu, with some minor noise elsewhere), although the bpf seltest additions do show up in the diff quite prominently too. There’s the usual arch updates too. A good chunk of of those are to dts files, so maybe they count as driver updates.. But there’s some other small changes in there: x86 kvm fixes, powerpc, s390 and mips fixes, arm soc fixes etc. The rest is spread out – filesystems (btrfs, ceph, ciph) and core kernel (mostly networking). I know most of us are preparing for Christmas, but give it a whirl, ok? How important are those presents (and that family) anyway. Shortlog appended for people who want to scan the details. »

You can follow the link below to download the Linux kernel 5.16 rc6:

Download Linux kernel 5.16 rc6

See more Linux News