Approximately 70 days after the release of the Linux kernel 5.16, Linux Torvalds has launched the 5.17 version. As expected, the new release brings many hardware-related improvements and new feature supports; especially on the CPU and GPU sides.

Improving performance on AMD CPUs

One of the features Linux kernel 5.17 brings to the table is the P-State feature for AMD CPUs. The P-State feature is a new algorithm for AMD CPUs, defining how they behave under different loads and conditions. It is a performance scaling driver for Zen 2 and newer processors, and it was requested by many Linux users. Now, they have it.

Distributions might update their releases with Linux kernel 5.17 anytime soon

There is also new support for the most recent and close-to-release Intel and AMD CPUs and their features. For example, the new feature for Intel CPUs, named PFRUT, allows users to update system firmware without restarting the system. This will be very handy for uptime-focused systems, such as servers, data centers, and many more. Additionally, the upcoming Intel Alchemist GPUs are already supported in Linux kernel 5.17.

The new kernel brings some additional sensor support for ASUS motherboards and NZXT products. Apple’s 2021 model Magic keyboards are supported in this kernel as well. The standard that Universal Stylus Inıtiative defined is now supported as an early-stage which will improve the usage of stylus pens for creativity.

BTFRS and EXT4 are updated

The BTFRS file system now only copies index keys; halving the metadata sizes. The EXT4 file system gets a new mount API and support for get/set fs labels. Both of the changes in the file systems should improve the performance. ReiserFS is removed with the new version as well.

Other notable changes are listed below:

New boot-time memory tester for m68k architecture

KFENCE support to detect missing memory barriers for ARM 32bit systems

Intel AMX support for kernel-based virtualization

Support for passing USB devices to Xen guests in the Xen USB virtual host driver

Updated drivers

Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said:

« So we had an extra week of at the end of this release cycle, and I’m happy to report that it was very calm indeed. We could probably have skipped it with not a lot of downside, but we did get a few last-minute reverts and fixes in and avoid some brown-paper bugs that would otherwise have been stable fodder, so it’s all good. And that calm last week can very much be seen from the appended shortlog – there really aren’t a lot of commits in here, and it’s all pretty small. Most of it is in drivers (net, USB, DRM), with some core networking, and some tooling updates too. It really is small enough that you can just scroll through the details below, and the one-liner summaries will give a good flavor of what happened last week. Of course, this means that the merge window for 5.18 will be open starting tomorrow, and I already have about a dozen pull requests waiting in my inbox. I appreciate the early pull requests: it gives me that warm and fuzzy feeling of “this was all ready in plenty of time”. Judging by the statistics in linux-next, it looks like 5.18 will be a bit bigger than 5.17 was, but hopefully without some of the drama. So go test this, and we’ll get 5.18 started tomorrow. »

Soon, the developers of the Linux kernel will open the merge window for 5.18 where all the new features are defined. The next Linux kernel is expected in early June and the new version might update its C language to a newer one and bring software-defined silicon support for Intel CPUs.