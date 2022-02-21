The new version of the Linux kernel is currently in the making. The Linux kernel 5.17 version is going to bring some new hardware support. One of the new hardware features might be the support for Software-Defined Silicon; simply pay-to-unlock Intel CPUs if it makes it in the final release.

Additional hardware support

Linux kernel 5.17 final version is set to be released in March and it is not destined to be an LTS version. It will bring some new hardware support such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, AMD SMCA updates for next-gen CPUs, initial support for Raptor Lake S graphic, and much more.

In his announcement of the release of the Linux kernel 5.17 rc5, Linus Torvalds stated that “things look pretty normal” with his usual style, and he asked for some testing as well. Linus Torvalds, developer of the Linux kernel said;

« We all know the drill by now. Another week, another rc. Things continue to look pretty much normal. There are fixes all over the place, but no more than usual for this time of the release. And the statistics look normal too, with most of the changes being to drivers. The diffstat looks a bit unusual with the Intel iwlwifi driver showing a lot of modification, but it’s almost entirely due to removal of the deprecated broadcast filtering that doesn’t even work with newer firmware. Outside the driver subsystems, it’s mostly arch updates (kvm shows up a lot again), tooling and networking. And various random changes elsewhere. The appended shortlog gives more details for the people who are interested in the minutiae. Please do test. »

Click here to download Linux kernel 5.17 rc5