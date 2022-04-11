The usual development cycle continues with the release of the second release candidate version of Linux kernel 5.18. In the development process, the Linux kernel receives one release candidate every week; generally a total of seven or sometimes eight, depending on the stability status of the releases. Then the final version is released.

Fixes in AMD GPU drivers

Linus Torvalds has announced the release of the Linux kernel 5.18 rc2. Linus states that this release’s most noticeable change is the fixes of the AMD GPU driver issues. Additionally, there are improvements in /dev/urandom; making it behave similar to /dev/random in x86_64 architecture. Linus Torvalds, the developer of the Linux kernel said:

« It’s Sunday afternoon for me, which means “RC release time”. Things look fairly normal here, although it’s early in the release cycle so it’s a bit hard to say for sure. But at least it’s not looking particularly odd, and we have fixes all over. Drivers are the bulk of it, and there’s a little bit of everything here, although the AMD GPU driver fixes are perhaps the most noticeable. But there’s also networking, SCSI, RDMA, block, you name it… On the non-driver side, we’ve got a bump in the diffstat for the static call infrastructure, but that’s really just code movement. The actual changes are more spread out than that bump would imply, and are generally pretty small. There are some filesystem fixes, core networking, and obviously the usual architecture work. And as has been the case lately, there’s the usual tooling updates – selftests and perf. Full shortlog appended, it’s not exactly tiny, but it’s easy enough to scroll through to get a feel for what’s been going on. Testing is appreciated as always »

The Linux kernel 5.18 rc2 is available to download and test. The final version should be available in the middle of May 2022. You can follow the link below to download Linux kernel 5.18 rc2:

Click here to download Linux kernel 5.18 rc2