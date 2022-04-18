Linux Torvalds announced the release of another release candidate on a Sunday afternoon, which was Easter Sunday. Torvalds stated that everything looks regular, but the diffstat may look a bit odd due to some email updates causing spread-out one-liner updates.

« It’s Sunday afternoon, and you all know what that means. It’s time for another release candidate. (Yes, yes, it’s also Easter Sunday, but priorities, people!) Things continue to look quite regular, although the diffstat may look a bit odd due to some email updates that ended up causing a lot of spread-out one-liner updates in the devicetree files. There’s also a series to sound card probing error handling fixes (“Fix the missing snd_card_free() call at probe error”) which ends up showing as a lot of few-lines across a number of sound drivers. But it all looks pretty small and fairly simple. Famous last words. Please do test. »