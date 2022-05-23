Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux Kernel 5.18 right on schedule. The release also means that the merge window for 5.19 is open one day after the release. Linux Kernel 5.18 was released after seven release candidates allowing developers to fix bugs and improve its functionality.

What’s new?

With the latest release, Linux Kernel switches to the C11 compiler standard. Linux Kernel 5.18 also comes with “user events” support in the tracing system and AMD’s “host system management port” function support. Linux Kernel 5.18 also supports 64-bit integrity checksums for NVMe devices and Intel’s “hardware feedback interface. The release supports indirect branch tracking for x86 architectures. Linux Kernel 5.18 is also capable of processing process scheduling performance on AMD Zen CPUs better.

Linux Kernel 5.18 will support two new ioctl() operations to improve the Btrfs file system, which allows encoded I/O and faster fsync. Also, ReiserFS has been deprecated, which is expected to be removed in 2025. Linux Kernel 5.18 comes with improvements for XFS and F2Fs. The new kernel also includes new input drivers for Mediatek MT6779 keypad and Imagis touchscreens, x86 Android tablet driver workarounds, Apple Keyboard support improvements, and Razer HID driver.