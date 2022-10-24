Greg Kroah-Hartman, developer of the Linux kernel has announced the last maintenance version of the Linux kernel 5.19 branch.

kernel has announced the last maintenance version of the Linux kernel 5.19 branch. Greg’s announcement also states that the Linux kernel 5.19 has reached the end-of-life status; it will not receive updates.

Linux kernel 5.19 was released at the end of July this year; now Greg Korah-Hartman recommends users to move to the 6.0 branch.

The never-ending development of the Linux kernel is ongoing, and we are saying farewell to another branch today. Linux kernel 5.19 branch is now officially reached its end-of-life status and will not be maintained anymore.

Time to move on

The news was delivered by Greg Kroah-Hartman, developer of the Linux kernel. In his announcement, he recommended Linux users and developers move on to the Linux kernel 6.0 branch, which was released at the beginning of October 2022. The retiring version, Linux kernel 5.19, was released at the end of July this year. Greg Kroah-Hartman, developer of the Linux kernel said,

« I’m announcing the release of the 5.19.17 kernel. Note this is the LAST 5.19.y kernel to be released. This branch is now end-of-life. You should move to the 6.0.y branch at this point in time. All users of the 5.19 kernel series must upgrade. »

Linux kernel 5.19 was an interesting release since it brought the Retbleed fix for the CPUs, which also caused some performance issues on the systems, especially on the ESXi VMs. Also in 5.19, Intel introduced the IFS driver to detect faulty processors. Another noteworthy change in this version was the improvements in random number generation code, which the developers continued this work on kernel 6.0 as well.

Alongside those changes, Linux kernel 5.19 introduced an API for managing MPTCP flows, ARM Scalable Matrix Extension support for ARMv9 hardware, some compatibility features for RISC-V architectures, and many improvements in several file systems.