Linus Torvalds announced the release of the newest weekly test candidate. The fourth release candidate comes with more patches than the other Linux Kernel 5.19 release candidate versions. Torvalds said that it is “a bit bigger than usual” than an “Oh my God, this thing is huge” about the release.

Bigger than usual

One of the most significant changes in the latest release is the newly added basic self-tests for the kernel’s signature verification code, which is used in Kexec and other functionalities. The 4th release candidate also fixes a performance regression that appeared within Stress-NG. Linux 5.19 is expected to be released at the end of July.

You can take a look at our article to learn more about the new features of Linux Kernel 5.19. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux said,

« The changes are also spread out fairly widely, and nothing really stands out. I think the individually biggest patches are the reverts to the printk threading changes that people wanted to really think about some more, since the changes had caused some issues. The rest of the diffstat is _fairly_ flat, with perhaps the vc4 drm patches standing out a bit. So at least right now this all feels like “making up for a small rc3” rather than anything really worrisome, and probably just a result of timing some of the patches shifted into rc4. But let’s see how this develops over the next couple of weeks. »