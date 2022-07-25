The development of Linux kernel 5.19 rc8 has been completed and Linus Torvalds has announced the release of it.

This release candidate version for Linux kernel 5.19 is an extra one due to the complicated development process over the last week.

Linux kernel 5.19 release candidate 8 delivers additional polishing for the Retbleet as well as Intel GuC firmware fixes.

Linux kernel 5.19 is almost ready; it is currently being polished with bug fixes. We have shared the latest state of the Linux kernel 5.19 by the release of rc7; the final release was delayed because the Retbleed vulnerability took too much time to mitigate. Torvalds had stated that the 5.19 version would require an extra Release Candidate and here we have it now.

Fixes for Retbleed fixes

Linux kernel 5.19 rc8 delivers additional fixes for the Retbleed vulnerability patches that have been landed in the latest release candidate version. The Retbleed vulnerability is a Spectre variant that has been haunting the speculative execution functions of CPUs for many years. The fixes should have been applied to the Linux kernel earlier; however, some embargoed issues had a negative impact on the development process.

Linux kernel 5.19 rc8 delivers some fixes for Intel GuC firmware that have also been causing issues with Alder Lake P graphics. Those two issues now seem to be solved and ready to be shipped with the final release of Linux kernel 5.19. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said;

« As already mentioned last week, this release is one of those “extra week of rc” ones, and here we are, with release candidate #8. There’s nothing really surprising in here – a few smaller fixups for the retbleed mess as expected, and the usual random one-liners elsewhere. The diffstat shows mainly some documentation updates and a couple of drivers with bigger fixes (eg the i916 GuC firmware thing), and the networking sysctl data-race annotations. So it all just makes me go “yeah, I’m happy to have done another rc, but there is nothing particularly interesting here”. Which is all fine. Shortlog appended for the curious among you. We’ll let this simmer for another week, and please do give it another round of testing to make this last week count, ok? »

Linux kernel 5.19 rc8 is the last release candidate; the final version is set to be released on the last day of July 2022. You can use the following link to install the kernel manually for additional testing:

Click here to download Linux kernel 5.19 rc8