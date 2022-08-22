Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel has released the second release candidate of Linux kernel in its usual schedule.

kernel has released the second release candidate of Linux kernel in its usual schedule. Linux kernel 6.0 rc2 mainly focuses on bug fixes among the new features that are set to be released with the final version.

While Linux kernel 6.0 rc2 releases, Linux kernel 5.18 reaches its end-of-life state, which means it will no longer receive maintenance updates.

The development of the Linux kernel keeps its pace; the 6.0 version is on the way. You can see our extensive coverage to learn more about the upcoming features and changes in Linux kernel 6.0. Yesterday, Linus Torvalds has announced the release of the second release candidate version for 6.0.

Fixes for NTFS3 support

Linux kernel 6.0 rc2 focuses on the fixes for the new features that are about to be introduced in the final version. The second release candidate focuses on the fixes for NTFS3 support, which is currently under a refactoring process. Additionally, VirtIO, which receives new features for vq resize support with the new vq reset feature, is now fixed to run on Google Cloud VMs. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said;

« It’s Sunday afternoon (ok, early evening, just randomly doing this a bit later than usual), and there’s a new RC out. Nothing particularly interesting here, rc2 tends to be fairly calm with people taking a breather and not yet having found a lot of bugs. The most noticeable fix here is likely the VirtIO reverts that fixed the problem people had with running tests on the google cloud VMs, which was the “pending issue” that we had noticed just as the merge window was closing. And it’s noticeable – and notable – mainly because that problem then kept people from running some of the automated tests and thus finding other issues. But obviously, there are a lot of other things in here too, as per the appended shortlog. The diffs are somewhat dominated by the AMD GPU fixes – they missed the “DRM fixes” pull during the merge window, so there were a bunch of fixes pending on that side. But there are some network driver fixes, some filesystem fixes (btrfs and a late ntfs3 half-fixes-half-updates pull), and the usual set of architecture fixes and other core code (mainly networking). And some tooling fixes – a mix of selftests and perf. Go forth and test. »

While the final version of the Linux kernel 6.0 is set to be released in early October, Linux kernel 5.18 was set to reach its end-of-life state yesterday. As of 21th of August 2022, the development of Linux kernel 5.18 ends. It was released in May 2022 and received a total of 19 maintenance patches. The last maintenance update, 5.18.19, delivers only six changes. Moving forward to the Linux kernel 5.19 series is recommended.