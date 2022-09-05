The fourth release candidate of the upcoming Linux kernel 6.0 is released for testing on U.S. Labor day.

kernel 6.0 is released for testing on U.S. Labor day. The release candidate mainly focuses on fixes for drivers, architecture, core networking, filesystem, and more.

The next major release is expected to be released in early October and Torvalds stated that everything looks fairly normal so far.

Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of Linux 6.0 release candidate 4 on U.S. Labor Day. The test release mostly focuses on bug fixes and Torvalds also admits that everything looks fairly normal so far. Linux kernel 6.0 is expected to be released in early October and to learn more about the next major release, you can take a look at our article about Linux Kernel 6.0.

Driver fixes

Linus Torvalds stated that the fourth release candidate is mostly focused on driver fixes. There are also fixes in architecture, core networking, filesystems, io_uring, LSM, selftests, and documentation. Linux Torvalds, Developer of Linux said,

« It’s Sunday afternoon, which can only mean one thing – another rc release. We’re up to rc4, and things mostly still look fairly normal. Most of the fixes the past week have been drivers (gpu, networking, gpio, tty, usb, sound… a little bit of everything in other words). But we have the usual mix of fixes elsewhere too, architecture fixes (arm64, loongarch, powerpc, RISC-V, s390, and x86), and various other areas – core networking, filesystems, io_uring, LSM, selftests, and documentation. Some of this is reverts of things that just turned out to be wrong or just not quite ready. »