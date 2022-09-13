Linus Torvalds has released the fifth release candidate of Linux kernel 6.0, bringing minor fixes and improvements.

Torvalds states that it has been a "fairly normal" week of development, so nothing unexpected happened this week.

Linux kernel 6.0 is planned to be released at the beginning of October this year, after the seventh release candidate.

The development of the Linux kernel 6.0 is ongoing and the developers have reached the fifth release candidate for it. The development and the polishing should end by the seventh release candidate unless something unexpected happens, which means we might see the release of Linux kernel 6.0 two weeks later.

Expected improvements

Linux kernel 6.0 rc5 comes with some driver fixes and improvements in GPU, RDMA, AMD-IOMMU, networking, sound, SCSI storage, and more, as expected. Linus Torvalds summarizes this week of kernel development as “fairly normal” and adds “Nothing looks particularly scary”. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said;

« Things look fairly normal for the rc5 timeframe, at least in the number of commits, and in the diffstat. A bit over half the diff is drivers: GPU, rdma, iommu, networking, sound, scsi… A little bit of everything. The rest is the usual random fixes, with i2c doc updates standing out, but also various DT updates, a few filesystem fixes (btrfs and erofs), some core networking, and some tooling (perf and selftests). Nothing looks particularly scary, so jump right in. »

Linux kernel 6.0 is planned to be released in early October this year.

Linux kernel 6.0 rc5 is released for testing purposes; so do not install it on a live environment. If you want to test it and provide feedback to the developers, you can use the link below:

Click here to download Linux kernel 6.0 rc5