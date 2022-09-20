Linus Torvalds officially announced the release of the sixth release candidate for Linux Kernel 6.0.

6.0. Torvalds stated that the sixth release candidate is an artificially small release candidate release over the fifth release candidate.

Torvalds is expecting the next release candidate to be larger than usual due to pull requests having shifted one week later.

Linus Torvalds officially announced the release of the sixth release candidate for Linux Kernel, which is an artificially small release candidate release over the fifth release candidate. One of the reasons it is a small release is that most of the maintainers were traveling for the Maintainers’ Summit in Dublin, OSS EU, and LPC 2022 events.

RC7 will be larger

Torvalds also announced that Linux 6.0 stable is expected to be released in early October and it is coming with various features and improvements. For detailed information, you can take a closer look at our Linux Kernel 6.0 article. Linux Torvalds, Developer of Linux Kernel said,

« So this is an artificially small -rc release, because this past week we had the Maintainers’ Summit in Dublin (along with OSS EU and LPC 2022), so we’ve had a lot of maintainers traveling. Or, putting my ridiculously optimistic hat on, maybe things are just so nice and stable that there just weren’t all that many fixes? »

Torvalds stated that everything looks fine in this release but he is expecting the next release candidate to be larger than usual due to pull requests having shifted one week later. Torvalds also said that there might be an 8th release candidate if it is needed. Torvalds said,

« Regardless, things look fine. I am expecting rc7 to be larger than usual due to pull requests having shifted one week later, and in the worst case that might mean that I might feel like we need an extra rc8, but for now I’m going to assume it’s not going to be _that_ noticeable and hope we’ll just keep to the regular schedule. »