6.0 rc7 everything is looking good and it is smaller than he expected for this release. According to the announcement, unless something unexpected happens, there is no need for an 8th release candidate.

As expected, Release candidate 7 is coming with lots of GPU and networking drivers, along with multiple bug fixes.

Linus Torvalds released Linux kernel 6.0 release candidate 7 for users to test before the final release. While releasing the sixth release candidate, Torvalds stated that it was a relatively smaller release due to most of the kernel developers traveling for LPC 2022 and other events. Thus Torvalds stated that the 7th release candidate could be larger than usual, but it seems like everything is going fine because it is still smaller than Torvald’s expectation.

Final release candidate

Torvalds also announced that the final release is expected to be released next week, October 2, unless something unexpected happens. In last the last week’s announcement, Torvalds stated that there might be an 8th release candidate but it seems like it won’t be necessary. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said,

« So I was thinking rc7 might end up larger than usual due to travel hitting rc6, but it doesn’t really seem to have happened. Yeah, maybe it’s marginally bigger than the historical average for this time of the release cycle, but it definitely isn’t some outlier, and it looks fairly normal. Which is all good, and makes me think that the final release will happen right on schedule next weekend, unless something unexpected happens. Knock wood. »

Torvalds also stated that this is the first time the team had a clean ‘make allmodconfig’ build with no warnings from clang, since the patches for frame size problems in the AMD display code got merged. The release is coming with many GPU and network drivers, along with bunch of other fixes. To take a look at all the new features of Linux kernel 6.0, you can read our article to stay informed. Torvalds also said,

« Incidentally, rc7 is also (I think) the first time we have a clean ‘make allmodconfig’ build with no warnings from clang, since the patches for frame size problems in the AMD display code got merged. The stack frame size is still pretty big (and the code isn’t exactly pretty), but now it’s below the level we warn about. So that’s nice to see. Anyway, full shortlog below, a lot of it is GPU and network drivers, but there’s various random other fixes in there too. Let’s give this one (hopefully) final week of testing, but it all looks pretty good. »