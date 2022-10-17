The release of the first release candidate of Linux kernel 6.1 marks the end of the two-week merge window.

Since it is the last Linux kernel release of 2022, it is expected to be long-term support, but it is not officially confirmed yet.

Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux kernel 6.1-rc1, which is waiting to be tested. Which also means that two weeks of merge window, which started with the release of Linux kernel 6.0, is now over. The first release candidate also offers a glimpse of the new features that will be included in the final release.

Long-term support

As the final release of the year, Linux kernel 6.1 is expected to be long-term support, but it is not officially confirmed yet. The final release is expected to be released in the first half of December 2022.

The most significant change in the new version is the long-awaited merge of the Rust infrastructure. It is only expected to be a basic implementation of support for the Rust language but it can be the beginning of something big. Another major change is the multi-gen LRU VM series, which offers better performance for systems with limited memory. Linus Torvalds also stated that it will be a large release. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux said,

« This isn’t actually shaping up to be a particularly large release: we “only” have 11.5k non-merge commits during this merge window, compared to 13.5k last time around. So not exactly tiny, but smaller than the last few releases. At least in number of commits. That said, we’ve got a few core things that have been brewing for a long time, most notably the multi-gen LRU VM series, and the initial Rust scaffolding (no actual real Rust code in the kernel yet, but the infrastructure is there). »