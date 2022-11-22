Linus Torvalds announced the sixth release candidate for Linux kernel 6.1, which is expected to be released on December 4th.

There are more than 300 small bug fixes in kernel 6.1-rc6, and it is larger than Linus Torvalds prefers.

The development of Linux kernel 6.1 is approaching its end. The final release is expected to be available in early December if Linus Torvalds decides on an additional release candidate. If that happens, the final release will land on 11th December. You might want to see our extensive Linux kernel 6.1 coverage.

Larger than expected

Linus Torvalds states that this release candidate is larger than he would prefer, with more than 300 small bug fixes in a week. 6th release candidate merges Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 support. Additionally, a new ACPI ID for a non-released AMD platform has been included in this release. Linus Torvalds, developer of the Linux kernel said,

« So here we are at rc6 and the story hasn’t changed: this rc is still a bit larger than I would have preferred, but at the same time there’s nothing that looks scary or particularly odd in here. It’s predominantly driver changes all over, with networking and gpu drivers (not surprisingly) leading the pack, but it’s really a fairly mixed bag. Outside of drivers you have the usual smattering of core kernel code – architecture updates, some filesystem work, and some core kernel and networking. It’s easy enough to scan through the appended shortlog and get a feeling for what’s going on. Absolutely nothing that makes me worried, apart just from the fact that there’s still a fair number of them. I’m still waffling about whether there will be an rc8 or not, leaning a bit towards it happening. We’ll see – it will make the 6.2 merge window leak into the holidays, but maybe that’s fine and just makes people make sure they have everything lined up and ready *before* the merge window opens, the way things _should_ work. So we’ll see. Nothing worrisome, just 300+ small fixes in the last week. Please go test. »

Linux kernel 6.1-rc6 can be downloaded through the official website for testing and development purposes. Beware of installing this release candidate to a mission-critical system; since it is not a final release, you might face some bugs and instabilities.

