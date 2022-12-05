Linus Torvalds announced the release of Linux 6.1 release candidate 8, which is expected to be the last release candidate.

The eighth release candidate of Linux kernel 6.1, which is expected to be the next long-term support kernel release, has been released and we are one week away from the final release. Linus Torvalds stated that everything has begun to calm down and it is noticeably smaller release compared to previous ones.

Small changes

In the release announcement, Torvalds said that the latest release candidate comes with few changes that are spread all over and nothing particularly stands out. Also, there are some pull requests scheduled for the Linux kernel 6.2 merge window, Torvalds says. Linus Torvalds, developer of Linux kernel said,

« So we’ve finally started calming down, and rc8 is noticeably smaller than previous release candidates. So everything looks good, and while the calming down may have happened later than I wished for, it did happen. Let’s hope this upcoming week is as quiet (or quieter). The changes here are few enough that scanning through the shortlog below should give you an idea of what’s been going on, but it’s basically small changes spread all over. Nothing particularly stands out to me. I’m also happy to see that I already have a few pull requests scheduled for when the 6.2 merge window opens up, so some people are being proactive and want to have everything already lined up for a calm holiday season. Hint, hint. »