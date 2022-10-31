Linux Torvalds announced the general availability of Linux Kernel 6.1 release candidate 3, which is a bit larger than an average rc3 release.

The most noticeable improvements in the latest release candidate are networking, GPU , and sound drivers.

Linus Torvalds stated that RC3 is only a bit larger than an average RC3 release, while RC2 was way bigger than usual. Torvalds stated that this is when people are starting to find problems and send in fixes for them, thus it is something he expected.

« I know I said last week that rc2 was unusually large. It turns out that rc3 is almost exactly the same size. But at least for an rc3 release, that bigger size is a bit more normal: this is when people are starting to find problems and send in fixes for them. So while rc2 was just _way_ bigger than usual, rc3 is only a bit larger than an average rc3 release is. But it’s still on the largish side. I hope that things start calming down, and we’ll start seeing the size of these rc’s shrink. Please? Unlike rc2, there’s no one single reason for the bulk of the rc3 changes. They’re pretty much all over, with the usual distribution, drivers dominating (networking, gpu and sound are most noticeable, but

there’s a little bit of everything). Outside of drivers, tool updates stand out, with selftests, perf, and the pm-graph tool all seeing a fair amount of changes. And then we have the usual things: architecture updates, some filesystem work, and core kernel fixes (mainly networking and mm). »