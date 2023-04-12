Linux kernel 6.3 is currently under development and is expected to be released in late April after seven release candidates. It has a very long list of new features, bug fixes, and improvements, as usual. Here is what is new in Linux kernel 6.3.

General changes

Linux kernel 6.3 introduces BIG TCP support for IPv4 connections, which was already available for IPv6 connections. BIG TCP brings additional networking performance, especially on high-bandwidth connections. Additionally, the Intel ICE driver now supports IPv6 BIG TCP as well. Another improvement in kernel 6.3 is bringing improvements in UBS/Thunderbolt subsystem, implementing DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode. Linux 6.3 also introduces a new tool to monitor hardware noise, “hwnoise”.

The Rust code was introduced in Linux kernel 6.1 and has received improvements in kernel 6.2. Linux kernel 6.3 continues the improvements despite it is still not ready for upstreaming the Rust modules. The newest code includes new Arc, ArcBorrow, and UniqueArc types, in addition to others.

CPU /memory-related changes

The scheduler receives several improvements, such as fixing and reworking various cpuidle routines, new ABI, RSEQ code, and micro-optimizations. The Restartable Sequences (RSEQ) system call, which improves the efficiency in CPU use, also receives improvements in this kernel version, further enhancing the performance.

AMD

Linux kernel 6.3 will support the TPM devices of Microsoft Pluton security hardware in the AMD Ryzen SoCs. Additionally, P-State EPP for AMD CPUs is updated to deliver better efficiency. EDAC module is also updated to support AMD Xilinx XynqMP controller. The AMD Power Management Controller driver is updated for solving suspend-to-idle problems.

Intel

Emerald Rapids Xeon CPUs are now supported in the Intel Idle driver, while Meteor Lake and Emerald Rapids are supported in the Intel RAPL driver. The RAS and EDAC modules are also updated to bring L1 and L2 cache error corrections for Skylake CPUs and new memory controller support on Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids hardware. With the update to the EDAC, Granite Rapids can now also support 12-channel DDR5, up from 8. Intel’s TPMI enumeration driver is improved as well.

Other

The new update for the RISC-V architecture support improves extension detection, reducing the code size, optimizing string routines for Zbb (bit manipulation extension), and bringing some other minor changes. The new kernel also brings new power management drivers for some ARM and RISC-V hardware for better efficiency.

Linux kernel 6.3 supports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm QDU1000 and QRU1000 5G RAN platforms, Rockchips chips, TI J784S4 processors, and other Arm-based hardware. Additionally, it supports SME 2 and SME 2.1, supports EFI boot with MMU and caches active, and other minor improvements.

Finally, LoongArch CPUs receive Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) support for improved security and kernel self-test support while dropping the custom Loongson1 CPUFreq driver.

Memory

Kernel 6.3 comes with some Compute Express Link (CXL) RAM /memory region updates, allowing the creation of additional regions. Additionally, the policy for soft reservation is being changed for RAM-backed device DAX instances; they are now treated as kernel memory. Some other improvements in event handling and reporting, as well as better support for first-gen CXL devices, are included in Linux kernel 6.3.

The new kernel is fixing a performance regression bug on Multi-Gen LRU.

GPU -related changes

Linux kernel 6.3’s DRM-Next update fixes a couple of problems, including in the issues in GC11 on RDNA3 GPUs, AV1 video support, FreeSync, DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport, Panel Self Refresh, and other minor issues on AMD GPUs. DRM-Next also enables access to PCIe information for AMDGPU INFO ioctl for better troubleshooting problems related to PCI Express lanes of the system. The new kernel will also handle the unsupported Radeon hardware during the initialization of the system.

The DRM-Intel-Next driver also supports Intel Meteor Lake hardware and brings SDP split support for DisplayPort 2.0.

File system/storage changes

The Network File-System (NFS) is updated to make it more memory-safe, in addition to new AES-SHA2-based encryption support on both the client and server sides. The client side in NFS gains additional improvements, such as using folios by converting read and write paths and fixing some issues.

The IDMAPPED code now supports Tmpfs, and the F2FS (Flash-Friendly File System) receives many patches, including atomic write support. BFQ I/O scheduler is patched to better support the hard drives with multiple actuators, improving the overall performance.

Virtualization changes

KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) receives numerous improvements such as AVIC and APICv bug fixes, Microsoft Hyper-V extended hypercall support, SBI PMU extensions support for guests on RISC-V architecture, virtual cache topology for guests on ARM architecture, and some others.

Nested hypervisor support on Microsoft Hyper-V is now available in Linux kernel 6.3. Additionally, malicious AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) guests will be throttled, thanks to the new code.

Intel’s Trusted Domain Extensions support for 4th gen Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids is also updated to prevent TDX guests from seeing virtualization exceptions for better security.

Other changes

With the Linux kernel 6.3, the Dell Data Vault driver receives HWMON integration, several Asus motherboards with AMD 600 series chipset receives sensor support, IT87952E I/O ASIC support on up-to-date motherboards, and new sensor support for some other Gigabyte motherboards.

Intel’s VPU (Versatile Processing Unit) accelerators, which are found in Meteor Lake processors, are now supported in Linux kernel 6.3. Additionally, Intel’s Habana Labs artificial intelligence driver is moved to the “accel” subsystem from “char/misc”. The reverse-engineered graphics driver for VeriSilicon Vivante GPU IP, Etnaviv, now supports VeriSilicon NPUs as well. Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs also receive ethernet driver support.

DualShock 4 controller support is now dropped from the hid-sony driver; they now use the new hid-playstation driver. Steam Deck’s controller interface receives initial support through hid-steam as well.

ARIA block cipher receives improvements to support AVX2 and AVX-512 instructions on modern CPUs.

Depreciations

Linux kernel 6.3 removes some drivers for ancient graphics hardware, such as ATI Rage 128, 3dfx, VIA, and others, in addition to many old Arm drivers. The Intel ICC compiler support is being dropped as well due to developers’ lack of interest in maintaining it.

Download Linux kernel 6.3 rc6

You can download and compile Linux kernel 6.3 rc6 for testing by following the link below:

Click here to download the Linux kernel 6.3 rc6

The final release of Linux kernel 6.3 will be available in late April.

FAQs

What is the most recent Linux kernel?

The latest version of Linux Kernel is 6.2 and it was released on February 20, 2023. Also, the latest LTS (Long-Term Support) version of Linux Kernel is 6.1 and it was released on December 11, 2022. The final release of Linux kernel 6.3 will be available in late April.

How do you check the installed Linux kernel version?

You can check the Linux kernel version of your system with three different methods. You can simply use uname -r command to quickly check the Linux kernel version. You can also use cat /proc/version to check the version from a file. Installing the neofetch application is also an option to check the kernel version and it provides additional information about the other packages installed as well.

Can the Linux kernel be customized?

Yes, the Linux kernel can be customized. You can customize the Linux kernel by enabling or disabling specific options, and even adding new functionalities. But it’s a complicated process; you can check online guides about customizing the Linux kernel.

Is it legal to edit the Linux kernel?

Yes, it is legal to edit the Linux kernel since it is under General Public License.

Is the Linux kernel open source ?

Yes, the Linux kernel is an open-source project.

Who developed the Linux kernel?

Linus Torvalds has developed and still developing the Linux kernel.

Does Linus Torvalds still work on Linux?

Yes, Linus Torvalds still works on developing the Linux kernel.

What is the Linux kernel written in?

Linux kernel code is written in the standard C programming language.