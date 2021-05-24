Linux Kernel 5.11 reached the end of its life, so users should move to 5.12. Greg Kroah-Hartman released 5.11.22 as the last maintenance update. The updated 5.11.22 git tree can be found here.

What is in Linux 5.12?

Linus Torvalds has released 5.12 of the Linux kernel about a month ago. Linux 5.12 comes with Hyper-V fun, more support for ACRN IoT hypervisor, PlayStation controller support, ‘novelty port’ to ancient Nintendo, and small fixes.

Small fixes

arm64 device tree files

some x86 perf event fixes (and a couple of tooling ones)

various minor driver fixes (AMD and i915 GPU fixes

stand out, but honestly, that’s not because they are big, but because the rest is even smaller)

a couple of small reverts, and a few locking fixes (one KVM serialization fix, one memory ordering fix for rwlocks).

You can download the latest Linux kernel 5.12 release right now from kernel.org.

