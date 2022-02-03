Linux Lite is one of the most lightweight desktop-friendly Linux distributions. The popular distro has received a new update. Linux Lite developers aim to help users migrate from Windows to Linux easily. The placement of the desktop elements is quite similar to Windows operating system, except for Windows 11. There is even a welcome screen for easily updating drivers and packages.

Easy transition from other operating systems

The 5.8 version of the Linux Lite distribution updates the manual for Linux Lite with more extensive information. The Lite Widget stays at the right-bottom of the desktop, giving some information regarding usage of system resources and ready-to-download updates also received a code update to catch up with the latest Conky syntax version.

The distribution now includes Neofetch without a need for extra installation from repositories. Mintstick app, which is used for creating bootable media with ISO files, is added to the Accessories menu. In addition, Papirus icons are also updated.

The remaining components’ versions are as below:

Kernel: 5.4.0-96 (custom kernel versions between 3.13 are 5.16 are available)

Firefox: 96.0

Thunderbird: 91.5.0

LibreOffice: 6.4.7.2

VLC: 3.0.9.2

Gimp: 2.10.18

Base: 20.04.3

To upgrade from an older Linux Lite version, you can use the Terminal command:

sudo apt-get install --reinstall lite-upgrade-series5

For a fresh installation, you can also use the following link to download the torrent file of the ISO.

Click here to download Linux Lite 5.8 ISO torrent file.

