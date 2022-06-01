Jerry Bezencon announced that Linux Lite 6.0 is now ready for download. The latest release is coming with various assistive technologies, such as a screen reader, a desktop magnifier, and a virtual keyboard, designed for the hearing and sight-impaired community. The release is derived from the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and uses Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS.

What’s new?

Linux Lite 6.0 with a new window theme, Materia, which is regularly maintained and supports GTK 2, GTK 3, GTK 4, GNOME Shell, Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, Unity, Xfce, LightDM, GDM, and Chrome themes. It offers both light and dark themes.

Window Theme: Materia

Icon Theme: Papirus

Font: Roboto Regular

Linux Lite 6.0 is targeting Windows users, thus to be able to offer a complete system, it is released with its assistive technologies to help the hearing and sight-impaired. Linux Lite 6.0 allows users to zoom in on the desktop easily with the left alt + mouse scroll combination. The latest release also includes an on-screen virtual keyboard named Onboard, which is an alternative input method if a real hardware keyboard is not available. Linux Lite 6.0 also aims to help individuals who are blind or visually impaired with a new screen reader named Orca. It is a free and open-source, flexible, extensible screen reader from the Gnome project and uses combinations of speech synthesis and braille. It can be enabled from the Orca Settings and can be toggled on and off with the key combination instert+s.

Linux Lite decided to switch from Firefox to Chome after Ubuntu moved its Firefox version to a snap app. For a distribution that targets Windows users, it was the most obvious choice. The team releasing the Chrome with a built-in Virus Scanner, supplied by Virus Total. It enables users to scan a file before opening it. This feature can be activated under Chrome Extensions. Firefox can also be downloaded and installed via Lite Software. However, it will be installed with the Snap package system which can cause performance issues.

Grub menu and System Monitoring Center

Linux Lite 6.0 is coming with a new Grub menu, in which Memtest no longer appears. Along with the usual options, the new Live Grub has Restart and Shutdown options.

Linux Lite team forked the new System Monitoring Center, which is replacing Task Manager and Process Viewer, to provide more specific information. It provides information about the CPU, RAM, Disk, Network, and GPU. It provides Performance, Processes, Startup, Services, and System tools and information in a configurable application.

Package Details

Kernel: 5.15.0-33

Chrome: 102.0

Thunderbird: 91.9.1

LibreOffice: 7.2.7.2

VLC: 3.0.16

Gimp: 2.10.30

Base: 22.04

Minimum Recommended Specs

1 GHz processor

768 MB RAM

8 GB HDD/SSD

VGA screen capable of 1024×768 resolution

DVD drive or USB port for the ISO image

Preferred Specs

1.5 GHz processor+

1024 MB RAM+

20 GB HDD/SSD+

VGA, DVI, or HDMI screen that is capable of displaying a minimum 1366 x 768 resolution

DVD drive or USB port for the ISO image

Download

Download Linux Lite 6.0 for free (2.1 GB): ISO | Torrent

Donate Linux Lite