The first release candidate for Linux Lite 6.0 is released. The new version of the lightweight operating system focuses on assistive technologies, including a screen reader, desktop magnifier, and a virtual keyboard. Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 also comes with a new theme and a system monitor alongside a new web browser, Google Chrome.

Comes with Xfce DE and kernel 5.15

Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which is released just 4 days ago. It uses the same kernel as Ubuntu; 5.15 and comes with the Xfce desktop environment. The new version of Linux Lite brings a new window theme named Materia. It supports various desktop environment releases and provides Light and Dark theme options.

As we mentioned before, Linux Lite 6.0 RC1 brings some cool assistive features. The onscreen keyboard is named Onboard, a retro-looking keyboard that enables users to type with mouse or touch input. The screen reader app, which is named Orca, helps blind or visually impaired users to use to navigate through the operating system. RC1 has a screen magnifier which can be used simply by pressing the left Alt button and rotating the mouse scroll wheel.

Google Chrome as default

In contrast to many other distributions, Linux Lite 6.0 comes with the Google Chrome browser by default. It has the Virus Scanner plugin installed, but it comes disabled and needs to be activated by the user. LibreOffice is pre-installed as well; and from now on, developers of Linux Lite will always provide the latest version of it with every release.

Linux Lite’s Task Manager and Process Viewer apps are replaced by a single application named Process Viewer. This hand tool enables monitoring everything happening in the system; from CPU usage to temperatures, processes, startup applications, services, and more. Although it does not look very similar to Windows Task Manager, its features are very similar to it. In addition, it can show the system information on the System tab.

The remaining changes and the pre-installed package versions are listed below:

Other changes

Fixed SCP problem via .bashrc

Close confirmation feature in Thunar

Close confirmation feature in Terminal

New Whisker Menu

Isolinux is replaced with El-Torito

Package versions

Kernel: 5.15.0-25

Chrome: 100.0

Thunderbird: 91.7.0

LibreOffice: 7.2.6.2

VLC: 3.0.16

Gimp: 2.10.30

Base: 22.04

The final version of Linux Lite 6.0 is set to be released on June 1st, 2022. You can follow the link below to download and install Linux Lite 6.0 RC1. This release might have some bugs and issues; you should avoid installing it on a critical live system.

Click here to download Linux Lite 6.0 RC1