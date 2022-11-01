Jerry Bezencon, developer of Linux Lite has announced the release of Linux Lite 6.2; approximately 5 months after the release of the 6.0 version.

The new version of Linux Lite comes with mostly small changes across the operating system, including improvements in Lite Upgrade and Lite Tweak tools.

Linux Lite 6.2 is also rebased on top of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS, using kernel 5.15.0-52, and replacing Openshot with Shotcut as the video editor.

Linux Lite, one of the lightweight Linux distros has received a new update, effectively reaching version 6.2. The 6.0 version was released at the beginning of June this year. The developers of this distribution chooses to use only even numbers for the naming; so there was no 6.1 version of Linux Lite. The 6.2 version was announced in a forum post by Jerry Bezencon, developer of Linux Lite.

Openshot is replaced with Shotcut

Linux Lite 6.2 delivers improvements in the Lite Upgrade tool, which is created by the Linux Lite developers, bringing a new end dialogue to restart or shut down the PC or view the update logs. It also integrates with the latest version of LibreOffice suite to deliver easy updates for it. The Openshot video editing software has been replaced with Shotcut in Linux Lite 6.2 as well since it was broken when Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released; the distribution on which Linux Lite was based. Speaking of Ubuntu, Linux Lite 6.2 is now based on the 22.04.1 LTS version of the popular Linux distribution.

The newest version of Linux Lite also removes Microsoft Teams from the operating system since it is no longer maintained by the company. Currently, Microsoft offers Teams only as a progressive web application in Linux. Lite Tweaks, the software for easily optimizing the operating system by disabling or removing files from the system has received some tweaks as well. Lite Tweak’s Kernel Removal function is now fixed and it is now capable of removing more logs. The remaining changes are;

Fixed dialogue lengths of many Linux Lite applications.

Fixed hostname bug in Lite Tweaks.

Many updates to the Help Manual.

The Hardware Database now has over 75,000 submissions.

Fixed bug in Lite Sources not populating the codename.

Latest stable versions of Chrome, LibreOffice, Lite applications, etc.

New wallpapers.

Task Manager (System Monitoring Center) right click now works everywhere, updated icon.

Fixed application to handle directories, Catfish opening instead of Thunar in some instances.

Fixed ‘apt-key’ Deprecation warning on Ubuntu.

Minor additions to Lite Patch to deal with potential Update errors

The Release Notes link on the first Installer slide will now bring up the Start page from the Help Manual.

The software and the kernel are updated with Linux Lite 6.2, as expected. Here are the version numbers of the updated software and kernel:

Kernel: 5.15.0-52

Chrome: 107.0

Thunderbird: 102.2.2

LibreOffice: 7.3.6.2

VLC: 3.0.16

Gimp: 2.10.30

Linux Lite 6.2 is now available through the Lite Upgrade tool for existing systems. However, the RC versions of the distro will not be available for upgrade to the final release of the 6.2 version. For fresh installations, you can use the following link to download ISO file of Linux Lite 6.2:

Click here to download Linux Lite 6.2