Linux Lite 6.4 RC1 has been released this week so that users can test the latest updates and enhancements coming with the final version.

Lite 6.4 RC1 has been released this week so that users can test the latest updates and enhancements coming with the final version. Linux Lite’s in-house programs are repackaged using ZSTD compression, which allows for significantly faster decompression times and higher compression rates.

To appropriately display thumbnails, WebP image capabilities have been added to the Thunar file manager.

Linux Lite is a Debian and Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that uses a customized Xfce desktop environment and operates on the main Linux kernel. Linux Lite 6.4 RC1 has been released this week for users to have a chance to test the newest updates and improvements. Linux Lite 6.4 Final will be released on 1st April, 2023.

What’s new in Linux Lite 6.4 RC1?

The in-house programs of Linux Lite are being repackaged using ZSTD compression, which allows for substantially quicker decompression times and higher compression rates. For example, Lite Themes’ old compressed package used to be 91.2 MB and now it is 76.8 MB.

SystemD report is now added to Lite System Report. This feature will assist a wide range of users in diagnosing a number of booting and basic system issues.

WebP support has been added to the Thunar file manager in order to accurately show thumbnails.

Thunderbird gets new redesigned icons, spaces toolbar, new address book, message header customization, import and export wizard and matrix chat support.

Other changes include:

Latest Papirus Icon Theme.

The Hardware Database now has close to 80,000 submissions.

Latest stable versions of Chrome, LibreOffice, Lite applications etc.

New wallpapers.

Download Linux Lite 6.4 RC1

You can download the release candidate image of Linux Lite 6.4 by following the link below:

You can download the latest ISO by clicking here

Since it is not a final release, we strongly recommend avoiding this version on mission-critical systems; it might have serious bugs.