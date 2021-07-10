The Linux Mint team announced that the Linux Mint 20.2 is now available. Linux Mint 20.2, a long-term support release that will be supported until 2025, comes with updated software and new features. Users now can update the OS by clicking the “Upgrade to Linux Mint 20.2” in the System Upgrade’s Edit drop-down menu, or use the following terminal command:

apt install usrmerge

New features

In Linux Mint 20.2, the Update Manager now supports Cinnamon spice updates. The updates are now presented similar to APT updates, even though they are technically different. Spice updates can also be automated, which upgrades them shortly after the login.

In the latest version, the Update Manager can remember how long updates have been available for, how long the computer was on during that time, and assess whether notification would be welcome to remind or not. When a notification is dismissed, it will be snoozed for 2 days.

The Update Manager also takes care of the automation of Flatpak updates. Unused Flatpak runtimes can be automatically removed if this option is active.

The latest version also comes with a new application, Bulky, for bulk file renaming and Sticky Notes, which replaces GNote as the default. Sticky Notes is developed in GTK3 and supports HiDPl and integrates well in the desktop environment. Another application, Warpinator allows users to transfer files from computer to computer across the local network and with Android mobile devices.

In Linux Mint 20.2, Nemo, the Cinnamon file manager, comes with a new search feature. It now combines file search and content search. The team also stated that 5 memory leaks were fixed in Cinnamon 5 and they implemented a new monitor to detect, log and tackle cases where Cinnamon takes too much memory.

