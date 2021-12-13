One of the most popular Linux distributions, Linux Mint’s latest version 20.3 will launch soon. Before the release, the developers published the beta versions of the operating system to test and fix the bugs as well as satisfy Mint-lovers’ curiosity about the new version.

The beta is based on the Ubuntu 20.04.03 LTS

While the final version of Linux Mint 20.3 was announced to be based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS – Focal Rossa, Linux Mint 20.3 beta version is published with Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS version. It uses the same Linux 5.4 LTS kernel to prevent possible failures during upgrades from previous versions.

The beta comes with three separate desktop environment editions: Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE. The Cinnamon edition uses the latest Cinnamon 5.2 version which brings some enhancements and changes, while the Xfce comes with the 4.16 version. The MATE edition comes with the 1.26 version.

Linux Mint 20.3 beta comes with a new app called Thingy as a part of the Library. The new XApp is used for quickly accessing recent and favorite documents. The app is not Mint exclusive so it can also be installed on other GNU/Linux distributions.

All of the desktop environment editions add support dark mode support for some of its apps including Celluloid, GNOME Terminal, Hypnotix, Pix, and XViewer.

You can use the download links below for each desktop environment edition to download and install Linux Mint 20.3 beta version. Those who want to use Linux Mint 20.3 as the daily driver should wait for the final release.

Download Linux Mint 20.3 Beta – Cinnamon Edition

Download Linux Mint 20.3 Beta – Xfce Edition

Download Linux Mint 20.3 Beta – MATE Edition

