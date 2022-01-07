One of the most popular Linux distributions, Linux Mint, has been upgraded to version 20.3, 3 weeks after the beta release. The new version delivers a couple of cool visual changes across all desktop environment versions. Linux Mint comes with a Cinnamon desktop environment as default while the distribution provides MATE and Xfce desktop environment options.

The green tone got down

The base, Cinnamon version now has a new Mint-Y theme that brings the green percentage over the interfaces a little bit down. The title bars are now bigger as well as the window control buttons for easier to click. Also, window corners are rounded by default. Those who don’t like the new Mint-Y theme can easily go back to the original version by installing the mint-themes-legacy package. Some of Linux Mint’s native apps now will run on a dark theme by default.

The calendar can show upcoming calendar events now, and it supports a few calendar sources, including Google Calendar. Nemo file manager can now offer a rename option when copying a file if another file with the same name already exists in the destination.

The “Run” prompt window has been redesigned. Also, the Effects section shows its content on one page. Several panel applets got new options while Bluetooth can now directly be turned on or off from the tray menu.

The other changes and new features are listed below:

A new Thingy app that shows recently opened documents

Search functionality and additional formatting options for Notes

Channel search feature for Hypnotix internet TV app

Image fit capability for Mint’s stock image viewer app

Nvidia Optimus support for .desktop files

Better support for the right-to-left languages such as Arabic

New screen reader app shortcut: alt + super + s

3x fractional scaling support

New wallpapers

System reports’ running frequency changed to once-a-day

You can download and install either of the Linux Mint 20.3 desktop environment editions via the link below:

Download Linux Mint 20.3 Una – 64 bit – ISO

