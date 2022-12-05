The developers of Linux Mint have released a beta for the upcoming 21.1 version, approximately 4 months after the release of Linux Mint 21.

Linux Mint 21.1 will be released later this month; the beta is now available with Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.

One of the most popular Linux distributions, Linux Mint, is about to receive a new version. The 21.1 version of the distro, codenamed Vera, will be available at the end of this year, approximately 4 months after the release of Linux Mint 21. A few before the release of Linux Mint 21.1, the developers released the beta version of it, bringing some new features and improvements to the operating system.

New Corner Bar applet

Linux Mint 21.1 beta is derived from upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and utilizes Linux kernel 5.15 LTS. The primary desktop environment on Linux Mint 21.1 beta is Cinnamon 5.6, which is also developed by the Linux Mint team. One of the most noticeable changes in Linux Mint 21.1 is the addition of the Corner Bar applet at the right side of the taskbar. The Corner Bar replaces the Show Desktop applet and shows the desktop when the user clicks on it. It is also possible to activate it by hovering, like Windows, and it provides additional options for customization.

The newest version of Linux Mint also delivers a few new improvements for Driver Managers. It will now be able to purge the config files of the removed drivers and it will not ask for the password in user mode every time it is launched. It also received some UI improvements in offline mode and USB drive detection, and it also allows users to install Broadcom wireless device drivers more easily.

The full release notes of Linux Mint 21.1 will be available when it is released. Remember, this is a beta release and it might have bugs. We do not recommend installing a beta release on a mission-critical system. You can download and install Linux Mint 21.1 beta by following the link below:

Click here to download Linux Mint 21.1 beta with Cinnamon DE

You can also download the Xfce and MATE editions of Linux Mint 21.1 beta:

Click here to download Linux Mint 21.1 beta with Xfce DE

Click here to download Linux Mint 21.1 beta with MATE DE