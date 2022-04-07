The next major Linux Mint version, which is set to be released this summer, is detailed by the project leader of it, Clement Lefebvre, in its monthly newsletter. The new version will come in three different editions of desktop environments; Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce.

A new upgrading tool

Linux Mint 21 Vanessa will be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system, which is currently in beta state. That means, Linux Mint 21 will be using the Linux kernel 5.15 LTS as well. According to the newsletter, the developers are working on a new upgrade tool that will help upgrade to the next major releases which is currently being done by complicated command-line operations. The graphical interface of the new upgrade tool will help users to move into the newest major releases without having to reinstall the entire operating system or deal with a complicated command-line operation.

Furthermore, Lefebvre has stated that their Warpinator app is becoming more and more popular every day. Warpinator is an app for sending and receiving files between the systems on a local network, without any internet connection. It brings a solution to one of the biggest necessaries in the tech industry.

This app is developed for Linux, then the community carried it to Android. They have now a Windows version as well. Lefebvre has announced the beta for the iOS version; which is making Warpinator the ultimate cross-platform network file transfer application step by step. He also stated that the app has already become popular among Steam Deck users.

The alpha version for Linux Mint 21 Vanessa is ready to download. You can follow the link below to download it from GitHub:

Click here to download Linux Mint 21 Vanessa alpha

