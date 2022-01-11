Linux Mint signed a new partnership with Mozilla. After the partnership, Firefox will continue to be distributed as .deb packages with the official repositories. Firefox’s configuration and the way it is built will be changed to make the Linux Mint version of Firefox, similar to the Mozilla distributed version.

What is changed



Linux Mint was using its own Firefox default settings and configurations. With the partnership, most of this configuration changed to Mozilla’s defaults, such as:

The default start page no longer points to https://www.linuxmint.com/start/

The default search engines no longer include Linux Mint search partners (Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, etc.) but Mozilla search partners (Google, Amazon, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Ebay, etc.)

The default configuration switches from Mint defaults to Mozilla defaults.

Firefox no longer includes code changes or patches from Linux Mint, Debian , or Ubuntu

The changes will not affect the users’ settings but can have an impact on user experience.

Firefox will offer the same experience in Linux Mint as it does in any other operating system. The team aims to simplify maintenance, development, and bug fixing. Before the partnership, Linux Mint was building Firefox using Ubuntu’s packaging, which will be discontinued as Ubuntu changes to snap. Now Linux Mint will package the Mozilla version of Firefox instead.

The Linux Mint team also stated that it is both a commercial and a technical partnership. It will also make it easier for Linux Mint to communicate and work with Mozilla. In Linux Mint 19.x, 20.x and LMDE, the transition is taking place with Firefox version 96, and it is planned for January 11th or 12th. In Linux Mint 20.3 the transition took place during the BETA with Firefox version 95. The Linux Mint team also stated that changes may impact the user experience; however, it will not change the users’ settings.

