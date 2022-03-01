One of the most popular Linux distributions, Linux Mint, is getting its new Debian-based version. Normally Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu but a Debian-based edition of it is also being developed. The 5th version of the Linux Mint Debian Edition has reached the beta stage.

It will be released on March

The new Debian-based Linux Mint, which is called LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), is set to be released on March 2022. LMDE 5’s development has started at the beginning of 2022. The project’s purpose is pretty basic: providing Linux Mint experience on a Debian-based distribution.

LMDE 5 beta is based on Debian 11 and comes with the Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment. Its kernel version is 5.10 LTS and it is almost identical to Linux Mint 20.3 Una. It has the same features, same looking, and the same feeling as 20.3. For this version, developers also aim to test their software stack and prepare it for the upcoming Linux Mint 21 release.

You can download and install to test and experience the Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 beta by following the link below. But do not forget it is a beta release; there might be some crucial bugs that might badly affect your system if it is used as a daily driver.

Click here to download Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Beta 64 bit ISO